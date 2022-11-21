Argyle Youth secure fine win on their travels
Plymouth Argyle completed an EFL Youth Alliance League double over their hosts Forest Green Rovers, having beaten them by the same 2-0 score on September 17 at Langsford Park, writes Mike Sampson.
Caleb Roberts gave Argyle the lead on that day, and he scored Argyle’s second in the second half of this game after Oscar Halls had fired them ahead before the break.
There was a fairly even start to the game but Argyle got stronger as the half wore on.
Cole Gibbings’ great pass down the line to Jack Endacott gave the Argyle striker the opportunity to send over a cross that Joe Hatch fired just over the crossbar.
The initial breakthrough came on 43 minutes as skipper Halls hit a impressive volley from the edge of the area that flew into the top corner of the home goal. Argyle worked hard in the second half to maintain the upper hand but chances were rare, although Roberts did go mighty close with his 69th-minute effort.
Roberts had better luck, five minutes from time, as his superb 25-yarder flew into the corner of the Rovers net to complete a well-deserved victory for Darren Way’s charges.
Plymouth Argyle: Zak Baker, Jack Matthews, Cole Gibbings, Cole Fisher, Oscar Halls (c), Caleb Roberts, Freddie Issaka, Kieran Edworthy, Henry Donovan (Lewis Colwell 65), Joe Hatch (Jensen Ireland 82), Jack Endacott. Substitute not used: James Morley (gk).
