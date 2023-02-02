PLYMOUTH Argyle’s promotion hopes from SkyBet League One have been given another boost by the news that two players are set to be available for Saturday’s huge clash against second-placed Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough (3pm).
Wing-back Mikel Miller and defender Brendon Galloway both played in a behind-closed-doors friendly between the squad last Friday and are in contention for the mouthwatering top of the table clash which is set to attract a crowd well in excess of 30,000, 3,700 of which will be supporting the Greens.
Argyle’s squad is now that strong that manager Steven Schumacher could pick two separate sides all with plenty of first team experience, so the manager will have plenty of selection headaches ahead of the game.
Wednesday are currently three points behind Argyle with a game in-hand.