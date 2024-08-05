ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, August 3
THE Premier League title race remains very much on after second-placed Callington produced an epic comeback to beat leaders Penzance by one wicket on Saturday at St Clare.
Chasing 276, Callington were in all sorts of trouble at 94-4, but South African Liam Lindsay (69) and Ollie Allsop put on a stand of 91.
Allsop continued on his merry way, smashing ten fours and two sixes in his 103 as he found useful support from Matt Shepherd (15) and Mohammed Danyaal (25).
Allsop departed off the final ball of the 48th over with 14 runs required, and when two further wickets fell in the 49th to Tom Dinnis (3-55), it meant Ben Ellis and Joe White required 12 from the final ten balls.
Three singles came off the rest of the 49th with the last over bowled by Andrew Libby.
Five came off the first two, including an Ellis four, but a dot ball and two singles meant two were required off the final ball.
But Ellis scrambled a two to spark wild scenes and keep the title race alive.
Penzance still have a nine-point lead, and know they remain in pole position, but one slip-up could prove fatal in their hopes of regaining the title.
Earlier in the afternoon, Penzance’s batsmen produced a fine performance to knock up 276-5.
Opener Christian Purchase top-scored with 83 while there were handy contributions from Dylan Blignaut (61no), Ben Seabrook (41), Grant Stone (30) and Tom Dinnis (17no off 7).
Elsewhere in the division, Camborne remain ten points adrift at the bottom after losing by 19 runs at St Austell.
All of the Saints’ top six reached double figures in a handy total of 208-6 which included forties from Dan Jarman (46) and Adam Snowdon (41). Dan Stephens took 2-30.
Camborne got off to a flyer as Alfie MacDonald and Josh Fontana attacked.
But when MacDonald holed out to long-on for 41, they slipped from 70-1 to 83-5 as Gary Bone took 3-43.
It soon became 123-7 but Jacob MacDonald (43) with support from the tail made it close.
Mike Bone (3-33) and Adam Snowdon (3-32) kept their nerve to share six wickets.
St Just’s winning run came to an end as they were beaten by five wickets by visiting Werrington.
The home side could only muster 103 all out with Alex McKenna and Philip Nicholas making 25 apiece.
Werrington spinners Adam Hodgson (3-20) and Ben Smeeth (3-28) did the business.
The North Cornwall side were then reduced to 67-5, but Ryan Pooley’s unbeaten 39 to get them home.
Dan Jenkin made his first hundred of the season as Helston beat champions Wadebridge by 59 runs.
He struck 117 from just 118 balls as he and brother Steve (67) put on 137 for the second wicket.
Matt Rowe’s 6-49 restricted the Blues to 262 all out.
Wadebridge were in the game at 160-4 with 11 overs to go, but Kelvin Snell (44) and Matt Rowe (64) departed in quick succession.
Sunny Osmont (3-21), Ryan Tonkin (3-31) and Lance Alberts (3-52) were in the wickets.
Truro’s batsmen also made hay as they saw off Redruth by 73 runs.
Opener Harry Phillips provided the glue with 77 as the city club made 245-8.
Amir Yamin made a rapid 44 before some quickfire contributions towards the end.
Toby Whiteford (40) and Dulash Udayanga (52) helped the Reds reach 96-2, but Freddie Bose (2-31) trapped Whiteford lbw and struck again two balls later.
Udayanga went at 123-6, and although Piran Kent and Joe Cockings made 16 apiece, the end came at 172.
Yamin took 4-31.