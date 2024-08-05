Liberalism is the antidote to this poison. Liberalism treats everyone as individuals, not just as identical members of a group. Liberals don’t look for simplistic solutions to complex problems: We know that everyone is a mixture of good and bad, and we all have to play our part in fixing the world’s problems. And when an individual commits an act of inexplicable violence, we know that the best response is not to look for a group to blame, but to come together and build a society where every individual is free to live their life without the fear of violence or hatred.