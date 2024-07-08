“Finally, the most important thank you is to the wonderful people of South East Cornwall who have put their trust in me. I know there are many people who have visited Labour for the first time at this election and many of you have lent me your vote, so my message to you is, I will do everything I can to deliver the change you have voted for. You’ve told me that you want better transport links, more teachers, and to fix the housing crisis. You have told me that we must end the cost of living crisis and create jobs in industries like Cornish renewables, and you’ve told me that we must get the NHS back on its feet. I will not let you down.