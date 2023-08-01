Local care-experienced children and young people will play a key role in one of Plymouth’s most dazzling annual events.
Every year the skies above Britain’s Ocean City explode in a blaze of colour during the British Firework Championships when, over two nights, six professional pyrotechnic companies vie to entertain up to 100,000 spectators on Plymouth Hoe and the waterfront.
And this year a special group of young judges will have a central part in the judging process. Up to ten care-experienced children and young people will supplement the judging panel of industry experts to score the spectacular displays.
They’ll have exclusive access to view the vibrant extravaganza from the walls of the Royal Citadel, directly opposite the firing site on the Mountbatten breakwater.
And they’ll get the chance to grade the displays on four categories – variety of fireworks and sequences, rhythm of the display, use of colour and the wow factor.
The New Young People’s Choice Award will then be presented to the winner by the young judges, the Lord Mayor and Plymouth Citybus, headline sponsors of the prestigious new accolade.
The British Firework Championships, which is free to attend, takes place in Plymouth on August 16 to 17 and has become a must-see event with locals and visitors from across the country enjoying the awe-inspiring displays, live music, food and entertainment.
Twenty hospitality tickets per night have been allocated to the young people invited and the adults who care for or support them and Plymouth Citybus has provided 40 adult day-rider tickets for their use.
Each evening three fireworks companies will showcase their displays at 9.30pm, 9.50pm and 10.10pm.
However, the fun and entertainment will start long before that with fairground rides and catering opening on Plymouth Hoe from 2pm each afternoon, followed by a DJ and live music both nights with the prize giving taking place at 11pm on August 17.