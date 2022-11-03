Young farmers get in the buff for calendar
Club members from Lostwithiel Young Farmers got in the buff to help raise money for charity.
The club stripped down to create a naked calender posing on top of combine harvesters and hay bales to raise funds for two charities close to them, Cancer Research UK and BEAT eating disorders.
The last time Lostwithiel YFC created a naked calender was 10 years ago, but calender organiser Beth Whell wanted to bring it back. Beth said: “We always raise money for charity and it was nice to do something a bit different, it was fun shooting it and it’s a great way to raise money.’’
The photos, mainly shot on Beth’s farm, were taken by Alysia Saunders Photography. The calender consists of 24 farm-themed photos with men and women from the club posing in a variety of different locations including a corn shed and undertaking an assortment of farm related tasks like trimming a cow’s hoof.
The calender has raised over £1,000 already since its release at the beginning of October with all profits going to their chosen charities. Beth explained: ‘‘We chose Cancer Research because it affects most people, but we had someone local to us who died from cancer, so it was a nice way to help out towards them.
‘‘And BEAT is something that is not really talked about often so it’s nice to get the word out and raise money for them.’’
The club has held fundraising events throughout the year but the calender was a highlight in Beth’s YFC experience.
She added: ‘‘It was brilliant, we’re all mates anyway so it was a lot of fun. You’re not as naked as you think!’’
The calender is available to buy in local shops. To find out more or grab a copy email [email protected]
