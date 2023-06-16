The Met Office have issued a Yellow Warning for thunderstorms for much of the country this weekend, including Cornwall.
Residents and visitors to the Duchy can expect the summer weather to be put on pause for a little while as the Met Office has released a Yellow Warning for thunderstorms this Sunday (June 18).
The warning states that some areas could see 30mm of rain in an hour and 60mm in 6 hours, with the potential for frequent lightning, strong winds and hail. A spokesperson for the Met Office said: “Where this occurs there is likely to be some disruption. While there is a high likelihood that thunderstorms will develop over England and Wales, there remains a large amount of uncertainty in exactly where these develop. This uncertainty is likely to remain even up to short lead times.”
What to expect
- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
- There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds
- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services
- There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost
- There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads