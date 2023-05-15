AN EXCITING new adaptation of ‘The Wind in the Willows’ is set for the stage in South East Cornwall this half term – and it’s a world première.
Caradon Youth Theatre’s cast of 40 local youngsters will bring the musical show to Liskeard’s Public Hall for eight family-friendly performances from May 27 to June 3.
Based on Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved novel, the production has been written especially for Caradon Youth Theatre (CYT) by West End and film vocal coach Steven Luke Walker, who’s originally from Torpoint. Steven’s career has seen him work with stars of stage and screen including Hugh Jackman (Greatest Showman), Will Smith (Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Mis). As well as being one of the industry’s top voice coaches, he is an accomplished composer and musical director in his own right, and he says he was immediately enthused to write the show for the young company.
This re-imagined, energetic and fast paced production is bursting with comedy, fantastic songs and beautiful storytelling. The cast will take you on an unforgettable adventure as we follow Mole, Ratty and Badger in their quest to save their friend, the outrageous and pompous Mr Toad, (from himself and his crazy antics) and Toad Hall from the clutches of the evil weasels and stoats!
It’s a tale of friendship, loyalty, hope and courage, says Nic, director and founder of CYT.
Steven and Nic both spent their teenage years as part of the Plymouth Theatre Royal’s Youth Theatre and then worked together creatively again in 2021 on his adaptation of ‘The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe’.
“I am so thrilled to be working with Steven again, and for this cast of nearly 40 young people who are gaining so much from his expertise,” said Nic.
“We are privileged to be the very first company to be performing this show - a world premiere of a new musical in a small Cornish town - doesn’t get much better than this!”
Also on the creative team is Jason Pook from Dobwalls, a professional dancer and choreographer.
“I’ve loved working with Nic and Steven and most of all, with the brilliant kids,” he said.
“There has been such a great energy in rehearsals and I can’t wait to see it all come together!”
There’ll be eight performances over the half term, including two matinees. There’s also the chance for children and young people to take part in singing, dancing and acting workshops on Wednesday, May 31, with Steven, Nic, Jason and some of the cast: the Primary age session (six to 10 years) will be from 10.30am to 12.30pm, and the Secondary age session (11 to 18) is from 1.20pm to 3.30pm. To book email [email protected]
“We are thankful to local businesses Trowbridges and Taylor’s Motors for sponsorship and to Liskeard Town Council for a grant to help with the cost of staging this show,” says Nic.
“We would urge people to come out, support our young people and enjoy the fabulous experience of a live performance - you won’t be disappointed!”
More information and tickets from www.ticketsource.co.uk/caradon-youth-theatre or by calling 07899 953091.