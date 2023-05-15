Based on Kenneth Grahame’s much-loved novel, the production has been written especially for Caradon Youth Theatre (CYT) by West End and film vocal coach Steven Luke Walker, who’s originally from Torpoint. Steven’s career has seen him work with stars of stage and screen including Hugh Jackman (Greatest Showman), Will Smith (Aladdin) and Samantha Barks (Frozen, Les Mis). As well as being one of the industry’s top voice coaches, he is an accomplished composer and musical director in his own right, and he says he was immediately enthused to write the show for the young company.