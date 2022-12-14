Warm & Toasty at the Mustard Seed Church Callington Is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm including over the Christmas period. They are providing a warm place for you to come and sit, grab a drink and refreshments and try your hand at some arts and crafts should you wish to do so. You can charge up your phone whilst you charge up your own battery and have a chat and a bowl of soup with staff and volunteers. All free of charge and all welcome. Closed on Bank Holidays.