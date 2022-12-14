As the nights draw in and temperatures drop several organisations are opening up their doors to provide warm spaces for people who are struggling to heat their homes this winter:
Liskeard
St Martin’s Church in Liskeard is offering free soup, rolls and hot drinks in the Upper Hall, Church Centre on Wednesdays during the winter months. All are welcome.
Looe
The Looe Library and Community Hub are also providing a space where local residents can keep warm. All are welcome to share the space on Mondays 9.30am till 1pm and Fridays 9.30am till 1pm. The space is run by volunteers from Looe Town Council and Looe Lions, who will be serving hot drinks and snacks. Please note the space will be closed between December 24 and January 3.
Gunnislake
The Wednesday Winter Warmer (WWW) in Gunnislake got off to a roaring start with a great turnout for the lunchtime launch. The project is in place to combat the cold and loneliness people may feel over the winter months and for the community to have somewhere warm during what could be a difficult time for many.
Residents enjoyed free hot drinks, freshly made vegetable soup and mini baked potatoes, with LiveWest funding the groceries and free vegetables provided by Cornwall Gleaning Network.
Mai Evans, community connector for LiveWest, said: “The lunchtime’s launch couldn’t have been better attended nor a better atmosphere but what really lured people into this cosy community room was the irresistible aroma of freshly baked scones.
“A few people commented that what they particularly enjoyed was how warm and friendly the pop-up community café was. Ideas were floated for activities for the forthcoming weeks, and we’ve already done an activity last week which involved people bringing craft materials for Christmas card making which was fun.
“It does look like we may be able to establish this as a self-sustaining weekly group which is fantastic. It’s been an absolute pleasure to organise, and I look forward to running it weekly up until April next year.”
A LiveWest resident is volunteering and helping regularly in the kitchen to make sure the winter warmer sessions are run smoothly, and it’s also getting support from the local Community Fridge.
The room hire and coordinator for the winter warmers are covered by funding through a Volunteer Cornwall scheme that provides winter support through community hubs. Cornwall’s charities and community groups have combined forces to make it easier to find support with a network of Community Hubs across the county offering winter support.
Callington
Warm & Toasty at the Mustard Seed Church Callington Is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4pm including over the Christmas period. They are providing a warm place for you to come and sit, grab a drink and refreshments and try your hand at some arts and crafts should you wish to do so. You can charge up your phone whilst you charge up your own battery and have a chat and a bowl of soup with staff and volunteers. All free of charge and all welcome. Closed on Bank Holidays.
St Mary’s Church in Callington are holding a lunchtime warm space each Wednesday from 12pm till 1.30pm. They will be serving home-made (where possible) soup, a roll and a hot drink. Anyone can come and it is free but will have a donation box.
Albaston
Tamar Valley Methodist Church will be open on Monday and Thursday mornings from 10am till 12pm.
Saltash
The Core in Saltash is open from 9am till 12pm with a warm area.
Saltash Wesley Church are providing hot soup and a roll available for lunch on a Tuesday 9am till 4pm and Wednesday 10am till 4pm. Toys available for young children.
Polperro
Polperro chapel have a warm space cafe every Thursday from 10.30am till 3pm where anyone can come and read the paper, a book, play board games or have a chat with friends in a warm environment.
Torpoint
The Rame Centre ‘warm hub’ is open on Tuesdays 1pm to 4pm and Wednesdays 10am to 1pm. There are board games, a hot drink, laptops and books to use.