What’s in this week’s Cornish Times!
THERE’S plenty going on in this week’s Cornish Times news section.
We hear from a St Neot resident understandably upset following the news that the village has lost it’s Cornwall Council-backed bus service.
A few miles away in Liskeard, the town council are urging residents to adopt a space or street in order to keep the local area clean, while over in Bodmin, a new health centre has got the go-ahead.
Down in Looe, there’s disappointment for charity Looe Saves The Day as they have been forced to cancel this year’s Looe Live! due to rising costs, although we hear about the launch of the Looe Library Wellbeing Hub.
Exercise is also a big theme in this week’s paper.
We hear from East Cornwall Running Club’s Sarah McDonough and Ali O’Hora who have both been awarded place in next year’s London Marathon, while two women who are in the recovery stage from breast cancer prepare to walk the Cornish coastpath from Padstow to Newquay for MacMillan.
We also hear about the success of Cotehele Quay Gig Club and a Callington teenager who just completed the All-Tors Challenge on Dartmoor, plus there’s the usual community news including a mixed bowls event while tributes are paid to three committee members of the Saltash Music, Speech and Drama Festival who have retired.
There’s pictures and reports from six local secondary schools – Bodmin, Callington, Liskeard, Looe, Saltash and Torpoint – following the release of their students’ GCSE results.
The Great Trethew Rally, one of the local area’s great events, returned last week. We hear all about it along with a plethora of pictures.
