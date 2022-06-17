What’s in it for kids at the Devon County Show 2022? ( )

Bringing your offspring to Devon County Show 2022?

If so there’s heaps for them to do around the showground and the great news is that under 16s go free on Saturday.

After an absence of two years due to the pandemic, Farmwise is finally back at Devon County Show 2022!

Bring your children along to immerse themselves in a wide range of sensory experiences to fuel their interest in farming and nature including flowerpot making, seed planting, apple pressing, egg hatching, and flour grinding.

They can also witness tree-felling by lumberjacks, try their hand at feeding calves and witness the wonderful display of scarecrow creations made by children from around Devon.

Next stop is the Woodland Garden in the Crafts and Gardens section. Taking inspiration from the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Green Canopy initiative, children will be invited to celebrate the importance of trees with a walk through a woodland garden feature curated by Chief Steward, Deborah Custance Baker.

The garden will be planted with a variety of native trees including oak and beech, and children will be offered the opportunity to learn how important a green canopy is to our eco system and spot the particular species of wildlife that thrive in woodland areas.

They’ll also be invited to learn how a tree grows as well as to guess the age of a tree from its rings (advance warning – there’ll be too many to count!)