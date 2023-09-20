“The other thing that’s having an impact on your portfolio is the buses – people can no longer go to work in Looe because the buses start too late and finish too early. If you work in Plymouth, the last bus is 5.30pm. Well, most of the shops don’t shut until 6, 7 or even 8, on a Thursday, so you can’t work in those places. I don’t expect you to come up, but you could send up officers from parking and the transport team to speak to the people of Looe as that would help my community understand where the council is and where it’s going, as it looks like these [parking] charges are going to go up 5% again if the budget is passed.”