Watch out for cyclists!
National Road Victim Month is held annually in August to remember those who have been injured or killed on our roads.
To help road-users be aware of cyclists and motorcyclists on the road and understand situations that require extra caution to avoid an accident, Fletchers Group have shared the most common accident scenarios that cyclists and motorcyclists face.
A spokesperson at Fletchers Group explained the 10 most common situations where cyclist accidents can occur:
Roundabouts
“Motorcyclists and cyclists are vulnerable when negotiating roundabouts because traffic moves from lane to lane and vulnerable road users may be in a car’s blind spot. It is vital that all vehicles understand how to use a roundabout and follow the guidelines set out in The Highway Code.”
Amongst congested traffic
“Motorcyclists and cyclists alike often ride two wheeled vehicles as it is a quicker way to travel through busy towns and city centres. Filtering through heavy, slow moving, or stationary traffic is legal and an accepted way of riding a bike but all road users must be cautious and be aware of their surroundings.
“When filtering through traffic, a vulnerable road user should travel at a safe speed and place themselves in a position where they are as visible as possible. Drivers of all vehicles who are indicating to turn into a right-hand junction must ensure they check their wing mirrors for filtering motorcycles and bikes before turning.”
Vehicles turning right into junctions
“Another common accident scenario is when a vehicle turns across the path of a correctly proceeding motorcycle or bike. Accidents often occur when the driver of a vehicle, waiting to turn right into another junction is flashed by a vehicle travelling in the opposite direction. The vehicle then turns right but unbeknown to him, there is a bicycle or motorcycle travelling in a cycle lane on the inside. All road users must be alive to the road layout and consider that vulnerable road users may be passing slow moving traffic on the inside as well as the outside.”
Drivers failing to see cyclists when changing lanes or turning
“A type of accident that we often see cyclists reporting is simply where a vehicle emerges from a side street into the path of a motorcycle or cyclist. Cyclists and motorcyclists are classified as vulnerable road users for a reason; they are far more difficult to see, and as such, when emerging from a junction all vehicles must look right, look left and look right again.”
“Take extra care at junctions. You should watch out for cyclists, motorcyclists and pedestrians including powered wheelchair/mobility scooter users as they are not always easy to see. Be aware that they may not have seen or heard you if you are approaching from behind. Also give way to pedestrians crossing or waiting to cross a road, and remain behind cyclists, horse riders and motorcyclists at junctions even if they are waiting to turn and are positioned close to the kerb.”
Badly maintained roads
“Badly maintained, pothole-ridden roads are every cyclist’s and motorcyclist’s nightmare, but they also pose a risk of accident to car-drivers, who may swerve into other lanes or cycle lanes to avoid potholes. Overgrown trees and nature can also cause paths to be obstructed or uneven.”
“All road users should proceed with extra caution when driving on badly maintained roads and report any potholes to the council to be fixed.”
Reckless Driving
“Unfortunately, drivers who speed and drive recklessly with little concern or regard for other road users are another major cause of bicycle and motorcycle accidents.”
Jumping Traffic Lights
“Accidents often occur when opposing vehicles try to beat a red light and then come in to conflict with another vehicle. Green is for ‘go’, only if it safe to do so, therefore whilst you may have the right of way, all road users must check their path is clear before proceeding.”
Pedestrians stepping out into traffic
“With more people using portable music devises and pedestrians wearing headphones when jogging, running and walking, they place themselves in a vulnerable position because they cannot hear traffic noise. Listening to music is often a distraction, so cyclists/motorcyclists must be especially aware of pedestrians wanting to cross the road.”
Car parks
“One of the most unusual places that motorbike, or cyclist accidents can occur is at a car park. Whilst traffic is slow-moving in these heavily pedestrianised areas, they are heavily congested and so can pose a risk to bumps and collisions.”
Vehicle doors opening
“Vehicle drivers or passengers sometimes open the doors of their vehicles without properly checking if a cyclist or motorcyclist is nearby, leaving the cyclist with very little time to react.”
