FOUR wards at Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust have received national recognition for giving ‘Gold Standard’ palliative and end-of-life care.
The wards are in the Trust’s community hospitals at Bodmin, Liskeard, St Austell and Camborne and Redruth.
Chief nursing officer Kim O’Keeffe said: “I am absolutely delighted to see Anchor Ward, Oak Ward, Harold White Ward and the Community Assessment Treatment Unit at Camborne and Redruth receive this prestigious recognition.
“Giving Gold Standard end-of-life care is one of the most important things we can do for our patients and their families. It ensures people have a good death and that their wishes and those of their family are respected.”
Each hospital ward has secured a national Gold Standard Framework (GSF) Quality Hallmark for the way the staff care for people at the end of life.
Staff from each of the four wards went to the awards ceremony in Manchester at the end of last month. The awards are a celebration of the UK’s best health and care providers for care in the final year of life.
Julie Armstrong-Wilson is the chief operating officer for the Gold Standard Framework.
She said: “The care and compassionate culture that has been observed is truly inspiring.
“This shows a commitment to ensuring people receive the right care at the right time and the positive impact this has on the people cared for and their families.
“Listening to what matters most to each and every individual and delivering care in accordance with their goals, wishes and preferences is what everyone should receive.”
Julie added: “The GSF team are so very proud of all our Award Winners. With our ageing population it is so important we enable them to live well and when the time comes deliver quality care in their final year/days of life. Well done to you all!”
GSF provides end-of-life care training and accreditation for frontline staff in health and social care, to enable a Gold Standard of care for people nearing end-of-life.
The Trust’s single-ward hospitals at Launceston, Helston and Stratton have already achieved the platinum status from Gold Standard Framework for maintaining the standards for three years.