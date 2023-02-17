Devon and Cornwall Police’s new policing all-terrain vehicle has already claimed its first success.
It was used to rescue a 72-year-old vulnerable man who had become stranded on Bodmin Moor.
Equipped with binoculars and a thermal imager, the four-wheel drive Kubota RTV all-terrain vehicle helped the police save the man’s life as they identified and located a member of the public stranded in a blanket bog in a remote area of Cornwall.
It was purchased by Devon and Cornwall Police in order to aid their ability to attend incidents in remote locations where it might be too difficult to access by a conventional vehicle without causing damage to the local geology.
Funding and support for the vehicle came from the Bodmin Moor Rural Crime Initiative, a partnership that includes representatives from agencies and groups such as the Association of Bodmin Moor Landowners and Bodmin Moor Commons Council, alongside numerous partners, such as, Natural England, Cornwall Fire & Rescue Service and Forestry England. as well as Cornwall’s Police and Crime Commissioner, Saputo Dairy UK, Vision Zero, Citizens in Policing, and Devon & Cornwall Police.
Julie Dowton, Police Volunteer for Devon & Cornwall Police added: “One of the many reasons this ATV was chosen for Bodmin Moor is due to its environmental sensitivities.
“The Moor is 80 square miles and includes a variety of designations such as Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) which means it is of particular interest to science due to the rare species of fauna or flora and geological or physiological features.
“We need to do everything we can to protect and safeguard the ancient landscape and its surrounding communities, and the Kubota RTV barely leaves a footprint.”
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall, and the Isles of Scilly, said: “By their very nature remote areas such as Bodmin Moor can be challenging to police, and so I am pleased to help fund this all-terrain vehicle which will prove a vital tool in keeping rural communities safe from criminal activity, as well as helping to safeguard livestock and wildlife, and ensure the land is protected for the lawful use and enjoyment of everyone.”