Mike Simmonds, Lead Ranger for the National Trust in North Cornwall, commented: “We were made aware of the sighting of a lone humpback whale at Rumps Point, on the Pentire headland, near Polzeath at 6 pm on 19th June. The whale appeared to be hunting and breached when it reached the point at which the currents meet between Rumps Point and The Mouls before it swam back out to the open sea. Many thanks to a member of the public John Garthwaite for sharing his footage with us - we were amazed by the response when we shared this on our North Cornwall social media channels. It’s brought so many people a lot of joy.”