Veterans from Battling On create poppies for Remembrance Day
Remembrance celebration at Merryhue Farm
The Veterans at Battling On created over 600 scallop-shell poppies for Remembrance Day. These handmade poppies made for a wonderful scene for a Remembrance ceremony at Merryhue Farm in Callington.
Wreaths created with these scallop-shell poppies have been placed at Plymouth Hoe, as a centre piece at the Cornish County Hall, and one is being sent on the Routes of Remembrance train up to Paddington station.
A spokesperson from Merryhue farm said: “It has taken months for so many to be made by Veterans of various military backgrounds, and they’re incredibly proud of what they have achieved.
“These poppies will be available via donation to Battling On. Donating will help us provide the facilities for the Veterans to tackle this grand task again next year!”
