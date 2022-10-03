Two months of disruption as main route set to close
Sunday 9th October 2022 7:00 am
DRIVERS using one of the main routes in and out of Liskeard are set to face more than two months of disruption while work to install new water mains is carried out.
Part of the St Cleer Road is set to be closed to traffic from Monday October 10.
The 24 hour-a-day road closure order (between the junctions of Tregay Lane and Granite Way) is likely to continue until December 23.
Vehicle and pedestrian access will be maintained for residents, says Cornwall Council.
An alternative route will be signed at the site.
