Described as “Speakeasy meets Dick Dale in this Psychedelic Spaghetti Western Swing Band”, King Dinosaur’s highly anticipated debut album is titled ‘Walking, Dancing, Dying’. Featuring nine original tracks written by double bass player Matt Taylor, the album is scheduled for early 2023 release on CD and vinyl and the quintet are crowdfunding the release until the end of November. You can get involved at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/kingdinosauralbum