Tune in for an interview with King Dinosaur
On this week’s Liskeard Unsigned show (Saturday 7pm), we chat with King Dinosaur frontman Ed Hart about recording their debut album live to 24 track tape with Peter Miles (Crazy Arm, Andy Quick) at Middle Farm Studios in Devon.
Described as “Speakeasy meets Dick Dale in this Psychedelic Spaghetti Western Swing Band”, King Dinosaur’s highly anticipated debut album is titled ‘Walking, Dancing, Dying’. Featuring nine original tracks written by double bass player Matt Taylor, the album is scheduled for early 2023 release on CD and vinyl and the quintet are crowdfunding the release until the end of November. You can get involved at www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/kingdinosauralbum
Coming up on Liskeard Unsigned in the following weeks are interviews with anthemic dream pop quartet Raikes and special mystery guests.
You can listen to Liskeard Radio on www.liskeardradio.com and all smart speakers. You can watch live video from the studio via Mixcloud, where you can also Listen Again to previous shows.
If you make original music please send tagged mp3s to [email protected] for consideration. There has been a terrific response so far from local talent and all submissions will be included. If you are a business interested in sponsoring Liskeard Radio please email [email protected]
