A TRAINEE soldier from Cornwall has met the Duke of Edinburgh at a special parade.
Liam Powell, 18, was among more than 200 trainee Guards receiving their new company colours - the ceremonial flags embodying a regiment - from Prince Edward at the Infantry Training Centre in Catterick.
Following the ascension of King Charles III to the throne, the changing of the Household Division crest, by taking on the Tudor crown representing a king on the throne, was agreed.
The last changing of company colours, by the King, then the Prince of Wales, took place in 2003, on the 10th anniversary of the formation of the Guards Training Company.
This month, the Duke of Edinburgh presented the new company colour at a parade by Guards Training Company platoons.
Addressing the parade, Prince Edward said: “On behalf of His Majesty, I hand over this colour in the confidence that you will guard it well.”
Parading on the square in front of Prince Edward for this rare event is a moment in their careers that the trainee Guards are likely to remember fondly.
Liam, from Par, said: “I’ve never met royalty before so this has been a new experience, and it will definitely be a moment to remember in my career.
“Seeing my company get presented with new colours is a rare occasion. Our colours are what represent us, and they have a lot of history, so to be here and continue a tradition is a good experience.”
Liam, who got the opportunity to speak with the Duke of Edinburgh after he left the parade square, said: “When I spoke to Prince Edward, he asked about my training and wished me good luck for my passing out parade.”
Liam is looking forward to joining the Grenadier Guards to start his posting at Wellington Barracks in London following the passing out ceremony.