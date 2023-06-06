“I have known and worked with Councillor Joe Ellison for over 20 years, both on Caradon and Saltash Councils, plus in the voluntary sector – and in that time I found Joe to be honest, transparent and a valiant and an outstanding ambassador for Saltash and the people he has served in so many ways – both as a Councillor and as a voluntary worker, Joe will be sorely missed, and we send our sincere regrets and sympathy to Clare and Joe’s wider family and friends during this very sad time”.