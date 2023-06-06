The town of Saltash has paid tribute to Joe Ellison, former Mayor of Saltash, who sadly passed away at his home in Pembrokeshire recently.
Joe was the mayor of Saltash from 2006 to 2007, he had lived in Saltash for over 20 years.
Former Mayor of Saltash and friend of Joe, Sue Hooper, explained: “He made a unique difference to the town and indeed to the lives of the people of Saltash beyond measure.”
Following health issues Joe moved to Wales with his wife Clare to be nearer his family that could help with his healthcare.
Joe was one of the key men behind the spectacular Cornish Cross which is situated at the north side of the Tamar Bridge.
As team leader and facilitator of Saltash’s striking Cornish Cross, Joe used many of his skills and expertise to take over the project from the Saltash Cornwall 1998/99/2000 committee when they were unable to complete the installation of the project due to planning and financial constraints.
But the determined Joe and his team with other stake holders, such as Tim Smitt and his crew from the Eden Project, plus funding partners, revisited this project and there is now a stunning Cornish Cross Monument in Saltash as the ‘Gateway to Cornwall’.
Joe also led the team of the Saltash Waterside Residents’ Association to install Brunel’s Statue, which has more recently been moved to the Saltash Waterside. Additionally, Joe led the Waterside Play Park scheme and the renovated Huntley Gardens. Moreover, the Ellwell Gardens environmental improvements project, and the Silver Street mosaics.
“Joe revitalised the Saltash Town Regatta in its time of need, offering his own skills and bringing in fresh blood and to help put the Regatta back on the map as one of the leading calendar events in the UK.” Sue added.
“Joe was one of the most hard working and successful movers and shakers for Saltash that I have had the pleasure to call my friend.
“Joe was a very nice man too, and never sought any recognition of his achievements and went about his work quietly and was just delighted to have made a difference to his adopted town of Saltash.
“I have known and worked with Councillor Joe Ellison for over 20 years, both on Caradon and Saltash Councils, plus in the voluntary sector – and in that time I found Joe to be honest, transparent and a valiant and an outstanding ambassador for Saltash and the people he has served in so many ways – both as a Councillor and as a voluntary worker, Joe will be sorely missed, and we send our sincere regrets and sympathy to Clare and Joe’s wider family and friends during this very sad time”.