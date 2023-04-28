The Torpoint Ferry is the busiest inland waterway ferry crossing in the UK and the largest chain ferry service globally. It carries up to 8,000 vehicles and 1,500 pedestrians each day, with Tamar Crossings operating the ferries 24/7/365, in all weather. Achieving this requires a significant planned maintenance programme. While the majority of maintenance is carried out while the vessels are afloat or during off-peak periods while an individual vessel is not on scheduled service, some maintenance activities have to be carried out during refits in dry dock conditions, such as PLYM's upcoming refit.