THREE candidates will contest the election for Devon and Cornwall’s new police and crime commissioner, writes Guy Henderson.
Voters in the two counties will be going to the polls on Thursday, May 2, to choose their new commissioner, who will oversee every aspect of the work of the police force.
Current police and crime commissioner Alison Hernandez is standing for election again, representing ‘The Conservative Party – More Police, Safer Streets’. Her opponents are Steve Lodge (Liberal Democrats – For a Fair Deal) and Daniel Steel (Labour and Co-operative Party).
Ms Hernandez has held the post since 2016 and was re-elected in 2021.
The government says the role of the 39 PCCs across England and Wales is to make sure that local police meet the needs of the community.
Commissioners aim to cut crime and deliver an effective and efficient police service within their police force area, according to the Electoral Commission. They are elected by the public to hold chief constables and the police force to account on their behalf.
Their functions include setting and monitoring budgets, appointing chief constables, engaging with crime victims and working closely with local communities.