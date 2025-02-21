THOUSANDS of children across Cornwall will join together in song for St Piran’s Day.
Primary school pupils from St Just to Stoke Climsland have been learning Cornish songs, dances and music as part of a term of outreach by culture and arts organisation Lowender.
In partnership with Hall for Cornwall, ASONE Hub and Youth Music, talented practitioners have visited 40 schools under the banner of Lowender, Cornish for joy, mirth and festivity.
Some 1000 youngsters are expected to join in a ‘Big Sing’ on March 3, and local children will be performing at the following events happening on St Piran’s Day March 5:
Falmouth, The Moor to King Charles Church 10am
Bodmin, Mount Folly 11am
Truro, Lemon Quay 12.15pm
Lostwithiel, St Bartholemew’s Church 2.15pm