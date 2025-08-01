HUNDREDS of musical theatre fans gathered at Sterts Arts and Environmental Theatre in Upton Cross on Sunday, July 20 for Ever After! - a spectacular one-off show that raised over £5,500 for cancer charities.
The open-air concert featured an uplifting programme of Broadway and West End hits, performed by a large cast drawn from local groups including PGS Theatre Productions, No Walls Musical Theatre Choir, Dance for Life Devon CIC, Sterts Singers and Teylu Theatre Company.
The audience – which included Liskeard town mayor, Councillor Christina Whitty and her husband Terry, as well as South East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd – were treated to songs from Les Misérables, The Sound of Music, Oklahoma, West Side Story, Mamma Mia and more, all delivered with passion, humour and a deep sense of community spirit.
Volunteers helped complete the afternoon’s magic with homemade cakes and cream teas, served under summer skies.
The event was the brainchild of director Mark Sidey, who organised the show in support of Cancer Research UK and the Mustard Tree Macmillan Cancer Support Centre at Derriford Hospital. His mother was diagnosed with cancer last year, inspiring him to turn his love of musical theatre into action.
“I’m thrilled by the success of the event,” said Mark. “It truly showed the power of community spirit and I’m eternally grateful to everyone who helped make it happen.”
Many of the performers shared personal stories about cancer, adding heartfelt emotion to the performance. The event raised £5,525.92, split equally between the two charities.
A spokesperson from the Liskeard Local Committee of Cancer Research UK praised the event as a “wonderful success” and expressed deep thanks to everyone involved. “This is the kind of community fundraising that truly makes a difference in the fight against cancer,” they said.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.