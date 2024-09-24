A new study has revealed the highest-rated McDonald’s in the UK, with Cornwall Services crowned top.
The research, conducted by QR Code Generator, looked at the percentage of five-star and one-star Google reviews for all McDonald’s across the UK to see which were the highest-rated and which were the lowest-rated.
Cornwall Services on the A30 at Victoria, St Austell, has the highest-rated McDonald’s in the UK. The fast-food outlet recorded 52.42 per cent of users leaving five-star reviews, compared to just 6.18 per cent of users leaving one-star reviews, and has a rating of 4.1.
Omagh in Northern Ireland was second, with 52.26 per cent of reviews being five stars. Only 8.70 per cent of users left one-star reviews at this McDonald’s franchise, and it recorded a Google rating of 4.1.
Coleraine in County Londonderry ranks as the third highest-rated McDonald’s in the UK. The franchise recorded 51.32 per cent of reviews being five stars and a Google rating of 4.1. This restaurant has also received a low number of one-star reviews, at just 7.58 per cent.
Sprucefield in Lisburn is placed fourth, with 51.11 per cent of reviews being five stars. They also recorded 9.20% of reviews being one-star and a Google rating of four.
Rounding out the top five is Wincanton in Somerset, with 51.55 per cent being five-star. The restaurant recorded 9.81% of reviews as one-star and a Google rating of 4.1.
At the other end of the scale, Chingford has the lowest-rated McDonald’s in the UK, with 36.49 per cent of reviews being one-star. Only 24.07 per cent of reviews left gave the outlet five stars, and it has a Google rating of 2.8.
Sydenham is the second lowest-rated McDonald’s in the UK, with one-star reviews accounting for 34.05% of all reviews, while Bristol Fishponds is placed third, with 33.46 per cent of reviews being one-star.
Marc Porcar, CEO of QR Code Generator, said: “Exploring which McDonald's in the UK is the highest-rated and lowest-rated can be interesting as it can provide a snapshot of customer satisfaction.
“McDonald's is known for its standardised operations, yet there can be variability in how well these standards are implemented. Seeing which outlets are highest or lowest-rated can highlight the strengths and weaknesses of the company's efforts to maintain consistency across all its locations.
“The ratings might reveal differences in consumer expectations or experiences across various regions. For example, a McDonald's in a tourist-heavy area might have different standards or challenges than one in a rural town. This can lead to discussions on how location impacts service quality.”