The Duchy of Cornwall pay tribute to The Queen
Subscribe newsletter
Following the sad passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, a number of tributes have been paid by individuals and organisations, all wishing to express their thanks to our longest reigning monarch...
Duchy of Cornwall
The Duchy of Cornwall paid tribute the Queen whose “loss has had a profound impact across the Duchy family” the statement said: ‘It is with great sadness that we observe the demise of HM Queen Elizabeth II. HM Queen Elizabeth II took a keen interest in the Duchy of Cornwall during both the reign of her father HM King George VI and in the early years of her own reign.
“Together with HRH The Duke of Edinburgh, she made a number of visits across the Duchy estate and attended Council meetings until her son, HRH The Prince of Wales came of age as Duke of Cornwall.
“The passing of HM Queen Elizabeth II and the succession of HM King Charles III marks the transition of the title of the Duke of Cornwall to HRH The Duke of Cambridge. As such the estate is in safe hands. It is right at this time, to recognise the huge changes made by our 24th Duke of Cornwall over 70 years. His Majesty passes the estate on much improved.
“Clearly this loss has had a profound impact across the Duchy family including on our many tenants.”
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |