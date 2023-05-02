Sustrans and Cornwall Council have announced the return of the Cornwall Active Travel Challenge.
The Cornwall Active Travel Challenge will help people across Cornwall to create new habits for a healthier and more sustainable lifestyle, by encouraging them to walk, cycle and take public transport instead of using their cars.
Sustrans has announced the return of the Cornwall Active Travel Challenge, encouraging people across Cornwall to try walking, cycling and taking public transport as an alternative to their cars for the entire month of June 2023.
Last year, 43 businesses took part with over 400 participants registered to make the change. You can register for the challenge for free and participants can log their ‘active travel’ journeys online throughout June.
With the introduction of Beryl Bikes across towns in Cornwall, and the national bus fares cap of £2, the challenge comes at a great time to make the change to swap out your car journeys.
Gail, one of last year's participants said “This challenge has made me think about how I travel around. I tie in several errands, shopping and commuting into a journey to save both time, money and the environment. It has made me plan my day/week to make best use of my time and helps to reduce my carbon emissions. I get out and walk my dog at least twice a day to take in nature which makes me feel great.”
Themed weeks will run throughout the month with a range of prizes up for grabs including vouchers and rewards from national and regional retailers such as Cornish Food Box Company, Marks & Spencer, Finisterre and many more.
The challenge is a joint initiative backed by Cornwall Council, Transport for Cornwall and Sustrans, who are encouraging large and small businesses across the county to take part. Participants will not only be in the chance to win prizes, but will create new habits for a cleaner, healthier and more sustainable lifestyle. This collaborative drive aims to inspire people to adopt greener travel options that will prioritise their health and wellbeing, as well as support Cornwall’s environmental growth strategy and progress towards a carbon neutral future.
The challenge runs from June 1 to June 30 and workplaces and individuals can sign up for free anytime at www.cornwall.getmeactive.org.uk
Sign up before June to be in the chance of winning early bird prize.