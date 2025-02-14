‘WE want Cornwall, not Devonwall’ is the overwhelming message from hundreds of local people who took part in a straw poll about proposals for devolution.
Noah Law, MP for St Austell and Newquay, launched an online survey to make sure residents have their say on the issue. It asked respondents whether they would prefer a ‘Devonwall’ or ‘Plymwall’ deal within a year, or a Cornwall-only footprint, even if it takes longer to bring to fruition.
Only around one in 20 said they want to join forces with another local county or city council in Devon.
Mr Law said: “Whilst this was just a snapshot which I set up to get gather evidence around the strength of feeling on this matter, the people have spoken, and resoundingly back a Cornwall-only deal - just like MPs, councillors and businesses across Cornwall.
“While this survey sample was too small to be representative, we must never make such constitutional decisions ‘to’ people – we should make it with them”.
“I have been fighting for a Cornwall-only deal since day one and am delighted to see the level of consensus around this issue in Cornwall”, Law said.
The devolution deals being brought forward by the government would give regions, amongst other things, greater powers over housing, transport, infrastructure and economic development, with more details being outlined in November’s Devolution White Paper.
In January, Cornwall councillors voted overwhelmingly in favour of a motion that ruled out talks with Devon over a combined approach. 56 councillors voted in favour, with 11 abstentions and only four votes against.