Huge crowds turned out for a sun-soaked Devon County Show last weekend.
The organisers, Devon County Agricultural Association, said visitors arrived in their thousands over the three days, replacing umbrellas for sun hats and suntan lotion to enjoy the event which, for the first time in three years, returned to its traditional May dates.
Acting show manager, Lisa Moore, who has been with the show for 21 years but only this year agreed to take up the challenge of masterminding the entire event, reflects: “It’s been an amazing show.
“Agriculture even more so this year, was at the heart of the offering and designed to reinforce our commitment to the farming community.
“It was wonderful to be able to bring back the full complement of livestock with thousands of animals on site from 14 different breeds of cattle to angora goats, to woolly sheep through to heavy horses.
“All show staff, stewards and volunteers reported lots of positive feedback from visitors, saying how much they were enjoying the show.
“Now the big clean up begins but in no time at all, we’ll be back planning the 2024 show for which the dates have already been confirmed as Thursday, May 16, Friday, May 17 and Saturday, May 18.”