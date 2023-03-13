Among networks expected to be effected by the strikes is Great Western Railway (GWR). GWR have said regarding the planned walk outs: “On strike days (Thursday 16 and Saturday 18 March) only a reduced service will operate on a limited number of routes. Many parts of the GWR network will have no service at all. Services will start later and finish earlier and journeys will need to be completed before 18:30. Those who need to travel should check both their outward and return journeys.”