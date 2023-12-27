THE Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for areas of Cornwall today.
The arrival of Storm Gerrit will bring strong winds which are 'likely to lead to some travel disruption'.
The weather warning is in place from now until 6pm tonight (December 27).
The Met Office has suggested to expect likely delays to road, rail, air and ferry transport, some coastal routes, sea fronts and coastal communities to be affected by spray and/or large waves, some bus and train services may be affected, with some journeys taking longer, some short term loss of power and other services is possible and delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges likely.
It has led to closures announced by popular attractions due to the impact of the weather.
The national trust property at Cotehele has announced that it will be closed all day due to high winds.