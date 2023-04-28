The Bridging the Tamar Centre is seeking stories about the Tamar Bridge, Saltash Ferry and Royal Albert Bridge.
With more than 40,000 images in it’s archive covering various topics such as social history, construction and operation of the bridges, and railways, the centre is interested in adding to it’s collection of objects and oral histories donated by the public.
“As part of the Tamar Bridge’s 60th anniversary we invited people to share their memories about the Bridge with us,” said visitor experience manager Mary Olszewska. “We recorded some incredible stories and we are now looking to hear from other people with family stories or interesting artefacts relating to the Royal Albert Bridge, Saltash Ferry or Tamar Bridge.”
The team is specifically interested in stories related to the crossings between Saltash Passage and Saltash and would appreciate any anecdotes passed down about the Royal Albert Bridge. Additionally, they are seeking artefacts related to either bridge.
“The crossings play a vital role in the lives of the communities in and around Cornwall and Plymouth,” Mary continued. “We want to ensure that the stories of the people who lived and worked on the Bridges and the Ferry are recorded so they can be shared with others in the future.”
Anyone who has a story to tell or an interesting artefact to share is invited to come along to the Tamar Bridge Visitor and Learning Centre between 10am and 3pm on Saturday, May 20, where they can speak to one of the history experts and, if they are happy, to have their session recorded.
“This is being held as a drop in event – there is no need to book in advance,” said Mary. “If anyone does not have time to do a recording on the day, we can arrange an alternative mutually convenient time.
“We can also arrange to meet separately with anyone who has a story but is unable to come on May 20. Please e-mail us at [email protected] to arrange a convenient date and time.”