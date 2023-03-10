“However, a contribution to the Bodmin Transport Strategy was secured and a S106 has been agreed to ensure this contribution is made. With this in place, the impact to the highway was mitigated to a reasonable degree and officers were minded to approve, with all other matters accepted. In response, the Town Council maintained their objection, citing the same grounds. However, the Local Member (Cllr Leigh Frost, Bodmin St Petroc) did not agree with the Town Council and was not minded to request the scheme to Planning Committee. It was concluded by the Chief Planning Officer and Local Member that there was no planning reason to consider the scheme at Planning Committee and that no other decision, other than the one being made, could occur.”