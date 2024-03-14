A RUNNER from Menheniot will be jetting off to Italy this weekend to take part in the Rome Marathon to help raise money for a local animal charity.
Elliot Grange will be completing the 26.2 miles this Sunday (March 17) for The Tamar Donkey Park based in St Ann’s Chapel.
Elliot explained: “This will actually be my third marathon, and previous ones have always been in aid of large charities close to my heart such as Prostate Cancer UK and Alzheimer's Research. This year however, I have chosen to run the 26.2 miles in aid of a smaller, more local charity. One where the money raised will mean a far lot more to them and not just be a drop in the ocean. That charity is The Tamar Donkey Park.
“This charity had suffered greatly during the pandemic and was often overlooked when it came to public funding. The constant wet weather that we have had recently has also made it difficult for them to operate, and without the support of its visitors, could face an inevitable closure.”
Elliot’s initial goal was to raise £300 which would enable the charity to buy a few bales of hay for their animal residents for a week.
He said: “I have surpassed that amount and more than doubled it! The pot currently stands at £650, which is a personal record for me in terms of fundraising. It's great to see the local community come together and help out its surrounding charities, especially one where so many people have such fond memories of growing up.”
To encourage donations, Elliot has offered to print all supporters' names onto his official running top.
Elliot added: “This means that they will be running the marathon with me in spirit, in Rome, every step of the way.”