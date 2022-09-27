Spate of vandalism investigated
Some of the vandalism reported
Police are investigating more than 25 incidents of criminal damage in the town overnight from September 23 to September 24.
Offenders had targeted property, garden walls and cars with graffiti. The graffiti, consisted of ‘tags’, words and images, the word ‘Shoopy’ had been spray in almost all of the vandalised areas.
Several vehicles had smiley faces, indecent graffiti and offensive words painted on to them in black spray paint, including Jason Hughes sons van. Jason said: “Unfortunately no one saw anything. I live around the corner and my van is parked on church St South. I left for work at about 7am and saw what had happened.
“It has been reported to the police, as later in the morning my son saw the police as he went to move his van. They asked him a few questions, but obviously he couldn’t help too much.”
Fences, ticket machines and the walls of the Barley Sheaf pub were all subject to ‘Shoopy’.
The offences were reported in:
• Killigrew Road – words spray painted on window and door of a house.
• Liskeard Gymnasium Centre in Church Street South – side of the building and gate.
• Church Street South – two cars sprayed, one rear window and the other, side of the car.
• Church Street – The Barley Sheaf pub, houses, fences and cars. Offensive wording and drawings.
• Eliot House Hotel, Castle Street – external wall of business sprayed.
• Pavlova Court – various properties targeted.
• Pavlova Court – licence plate of car.
• Barn Street – road sign.
• Catchfrench Crescent – side of a house.
• Poundland – Pond Bridge Hill. Graffiti on external walls.
• Church Gate – at least eight cars; some spots of paint, some whole side panels, windows and number plates.
Fortunately, the paint was of poor quality and many of the vandalised areas have been successfully cleaned since.
Cllr Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard commented: “I am incredibly disappointed to see the graffiti in our town centre. Mindless vandalism to private property and motor cars is not welcome in Liskeard, we are a community filled with decent people. I hope the very very tiny minority who think this is acceptable are caught. Please report any cases to the Liskeard Police on 101 and share any CCTV or other evidence with them.
“I contacted Liskeard Police for a full report on their investigation over the weekend. It is reassuring to hear that the Police have made an arrest. I hope all the culprits can be identified and held to account for this mindless vandalism.
We have growing police numbers in Liskeard and the Town Council has invested in upgraded CCTV in the Town.”
A police spokesperson confirmed a 16-year-old boy from Liskeard had since been arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and released under investigation pending further enquiries.
Inspector Arron Clarke said: “I fully appreciate this has caused some concern within the community, however we believe this to be an isolated incident. We will be seeking to take action against those involved and will keep you updated as this matter progresses.”
Using witness appeal CR/088514/22 members of the public are asked to report anything they might have seen. If people have received damage to their property and have not already reported it then they are asked to do so by dialling 101 or going online at ‘Contact us Devon and Cornwall Police’ (crowd.in/kG2kcS).
