Cllr Nick Craker, Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard commented: “I am incredibly disappointed to see the graffiti in our town centre. Mindless vandalism to private property and motor cars is not welcome in Liskeard, we are a community filled with decent people. I hope the very very tiny minority who think this is acceptable are caught. Please report any cases to the Liskeard Police on 101 and share any CCTV or other evidence with them.