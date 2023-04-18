South West Water is urging customers to reduce non-essential water usage Temporary Use Ban, otherwise known as a hosepipe ban, which is already in place in Cornwall and parts of North Devon, to other parts of Devon.
The restrictions are being introduced to protect supplies following lower than average levels of rainfall last year and throughout February.
The hosepipe ban will apply to customers in South West Water’s Roadford supply area and will come into effect from Tuesday, April 25 2023 at 12.01am.
While South West Water say it has taken every precaution to prevent further restrictions being required, Cornwall, Devon and the Isles of Scilly remain officially in drought status as declared by the Environment Agency.
Last year, reservoir levels fell to their lowest ever last year and levels at many in our are remain lower than was seen this time last year.
What is affected by the hosepipe ban?
Activities covered by the hosepipe ban include using hosepipes to water gardens or clean cars.
Those affected can still water their gardens and clean their cars without using a hosepipe if they use tap water from a bucket or watering can; or use water that is not sourced from taps such as grey water, rainwater from a water butt, or a private borehole, for example.
David Harris, South West Water’s Drought and Resilience Director, said: “We know that last year and into this year our customers have made a real effort to be responsible in their water use and we thank them for that. It has made a difference and we ask them to continue saving water whenever they can.
“We continue to explore all options and take all necessary steps to ensure we protect supplies and the environment, bringing new supplies safely online, finding and fixing three times more leaks than last year and helping customers and businesses reduce their water usage.
“However, despite our interventions and investments, and the fantastic efforts of our customers, the region’s water resources are under immense and increasing pressure. Introducing a hosepipe ban is the responsible thing for us to do and going into the summer period is the right time to do it.”
The hosepipe ba will not apply to Blue Badge holders or those on South West Water’s priority register, as well as this, businesses and farmers remain unaffected.