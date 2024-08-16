VISITORS to the South West are being helped to do more than ever to save water this summer as Devon and Cornwall continues its water-saving efforts.
To support the increase in visitors who are so important to the region’s economy throughout the year, South West Water has shared water-saving tips to help make sure there is plenty of water for everyone, whatever the weather.
In August alone, Devon and Cornwall welcomes over 1.7-million visitors across the month on average. As a result, the additional daily pressure on the region’s water demand increases by 33-million litres.
Dani Twelvetree, South West Water’s Head of Customer Communications, said: “We see our population increase dramatically over the summer months and we are asking visitors to support us all by being careful with their water use.
“Climate change is making weather patterns less predictable. Heatwaves and droughts are becoming more frequent and we need to make sure there’s a reliable supply of drinking water for everyone in the region throughout the year, especially if there is a long, dry spell."
Top tips for tourists this summer:
In the bathroom
- Choose a short shower rather than a bath
- Turn off the taps while brushing your teeth
- If the toilet has a dual flush, just use the small flush whenever possible
- Bedding and towels do not need washing every day
- If you notice any leaky pipes or dripping taps, let your holiday host know
In the kitchen
- Refrigerate a bottle of tap water instead of letting the tap run cold
- Only fill the kettle with the water you need
- Wash fruit and vegetables in a bowl of water, not under the tap
- Only run the washing machine on a full load – and use the eco setting
- Avoid pre-rinsing dishes, simply scrape and place in the dishwasher
If you’re camping
- Make sure you turn off any taps in shower and toilet facilities or after filling up your caravan or motorhome’s water tank on site
- If you see a leak or a dripping tap, let the campsite owner/manager know