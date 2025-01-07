SOUTH East Cornwall MP, Anna Gelderd, has expressed her concern following today’s announcement that Derriford Hospital has declared a critical incident due to unprecedented pressures on its services.
As of 8.30am, University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust, reported that the number of people attending their Emergency Department and other emergency facilities for hospital treatment was higher than normal.
The current state of play at Derriford comes just days after the Royal Cornwall Hospital in Truro declared a similar critical incident.
Dr Chris Reid, chief medical officer for NHS Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Integrated Care Board, said: “Over the last month we have seen almost four times as many hospital inpatients with flu as we did a year ago. Calling a system critical incident allows us to stand down non-urgent work and focus on seeing more patients in our primary care hubs, getting people home from hospital and helping keep them from needing to be admitted.”
However, the news that Derriford is experiencing extensive delays is of real concern to Ms Gelderd, particularly as that is the closest major hospital for her constituents.
“The news of extensive delays at Derriford Hospital is deeply concerning,” she said. “As the main hospital serving South East Cornwall, many of our rural communities rely heavily on its services. However, too many local residents are unable to access the care they need when they need it due to long journey times and now the extensive waiting times and limited capacity have made this worse.
“I am determined to fight for better healthcare access for South East Cornwall residents. I also want to thank the dedicated and hardworking staff at Derriford.
“Labour’s plan to reform the NHS and address critical challenges like this is desperately needed here in the South West to ensure that everyone can receive the care they deserve.”