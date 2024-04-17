Ian explained: “Each of our bikes is equipped with a camera and tracker and fleet maintenance costs £7,000 a month, so £500 per bike. We are called upon to transport much more than emergency blood supplies and frequently deliver X-Rays, urgent medical records, plasma, medicines and drugs and even breast milk to the Princess Alexandra Wing at Treliske Hospital. Working with partners in the Cornwall Air Ambulance and also hospices, our efforts save the NHS thousands of pounds a year.”