A CORNWALL-based society has handed over a cheque for £500 to the charity Cornwall Blood Bikes at a meeting held in Liskeard recently.
The chief ranger/chair of the Foresters Friendly Society, Dot Colwill, announced that the Cornwall Blood Bikes would be her chosen charity for the year during her time in office.
During the event, the cheque was presented to Ian Butler the fundraising manager for the blood bikes charity.
Ian spoke about the task performed by the bikers, highlighting how the group is entirely volunteer led.
He explained that Cornwall Blood Bikes had been in operation for more than ten years and originally launched with just one motorcycle. The volunteers are required to undergo extensive proficiency training which takes a year to complete – this is then certified by the police.
Ian explained: “Each of our bikes is equipped with a camera and tracker and fleet maintenance costs £7,000 a month, so £500 per bike. We are called upon to transport much more than emergency blood supplies and frequently deliver X-Rays, urgent medical records, plasma, medicines and drugs and even breast milk to the Princess Alexandra Wing at Treliske Hospital. Working with partners in the Cornwall Air Ambulance and also hospices, our efforts save the NHS thousands of pounds a year.”
In response, Dot commented on the essential service that the blood bikes offer to the community.
Dot said: “It has been our privilege to raise this money which will help them continue in performing their essential role. Every penny this voluntary group receives is spent keeping their wheels turning and supporting our health services right here in Cornwall.”
Cornwall's Court Pendennis number 3754 of the Foresters Friendly Society was founded in 1834 and warmly welcome new members of all genders and ages.
All enquiries should be directed to the Cornwall Courts (branches) secretary, Gary Webber via email [email protected] or telephone 01326 315055.
Nationally, the Foresters website can be found on www.forestersfriendlysociety.co.uk and a link to Cornwall Blood Bikes website is cornwallbloodbikes.org