A number of schools in the local area have closed or partially closed today due to a yellow weather warning of ice and snow.
Current school closures and partial closures:
Thursday, November 30
Lerryn C of E Primary School - CLOSED
Looe Community Academy - CLOSED
Luxulyan School - CLOSED
Nine Maidens Alternative Provision Academy - CLOSED
Pencoys Primary School - CLOSED
Penryn Primary Academy - Opening Late (10am)
Stithians School - CLOSED
The Roseland Academy - CLOSED
Treverbyn Academy - CLOSED
Trewirgie Infant School - CLOSED
Veryan School - CLOSED
Whitemoor Academy - CLOSED
Bodmin College - Closing early (12.30pm)
A spokesperson from Cornwall Council said: "Decisions to close are always made by individual schools based on local conditions and health and safety risk assessments.
"Schools are required to tell us if they plan to close, and a list of full and partial closures can be found on the council website here.
"We always advise families to check directly with schools for the latest information on closures.
"Where a school is closed or partially closed, the school will provide children with remote learning to ensure there is no impact on their education.
"The council recently shared the latest government guidance on dealing with cold and adverse weather conditions with all education settings and will continue to offer advice and support."