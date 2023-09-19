“We are delighted that Samworth Brothers have made this award to help us create a new skatepark for Millbrook, a beautiful but remote part of Cornwall, which has few facilities for young people,” said Sandy Stevenson, fundraising lead for the Millbrook Skatepark Project. “Creating a new skatepark will benefit not only young people, creating opportunities for health, wellbeing and connection but also the entire community, creating opportunities for economic impact and a community focus.”