The original cells remain extant to this day, almost identical to as they were upon being constructed, with their usage partly superseded in the 1920s with the construction of a more modern jail block to the rear of the building. In August 1963, it was the venue for the trial and conviction of two of the last people to be executed in the UK, namely Dennis Whitty and Russell Pascoe, who were exterminated for the murder of a Cornish farmer, William Garfield Rowe.