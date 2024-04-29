THIS week there is an important election in Devon and Cornwall to elect our Police and Crime Commissioner. Polling Stations are open on Thursday, May 2, from 7am to 10pm and in a change you will need photo ID to vote.
I will be supporting Alison Hernandez who has done a lot for our area. I hope you will consider giving her your support.
On Saturday in Torpoint it was a real pleasure to open the newly refurbished tennis courts in Thankes Park with local Mayor Gary Davis. The £60,000 investment in the two courts was made to help local people get active. The bulk of the funding came from the UK government through the Lawn Tennis Association who were instrumental in making this happen. I would also like to thank Torpoint Town Council, The Rame Group Practice, Torpoint Street Markets and Friends of Thanckes Park for additional funding and support. I would also like to thank the St Columba Rugby Trust for donating some equipment.
Also on Saturday I attended the Sea Cadets National Drill and Piping Competition at HMS Raleigh in Torpoint. The event was honoured to have HRH Princess Anne, The Princess Royal, who is also the Admiral of the Sea Cadet Corps. I would like to congratulate all the young people who took part and the ability they showed was quite exceptional. I would particularly like to congratulate the local Torpoint Sea Cadets who also picked up an award.
In Parliament last week I presented a petition calling for no increase in the tolls this year. It was not long ago that we had an increase and I would like to thank the over 6,300 people who signed the petition. I consider the proposed further toll increase to be a "tax too far" on my constituents who have no alternative than use the Tamar Crossings over the River Tamar as a way of travelling to work or to access medical services. I am concerned about the impact on local business and consumers when Hauliers face having to find £thousands annually just to cover the additional costs of tolls. I will be lobbying the Secretary of State to look positively at the request by the The Peninsula Transport Group who have asked for a contribution through the RIS 3 (Road Investment Strategy 3) which would be conditional on tolls being frozen at current levels for this period which is 2025 - 2030. In the long term I want to see a different funding situation for the funding of the crossings.
Last week at Prime Ministers Questions I raised the fact that there is going to be a National Fisheries Remembrance Day on the May 12. I will be marking this occasion by laying a wreath at a service being held on Looe Quay beside the Memorial plaque which has my late husband Neil andunfortunately others on it. I hope many others will mark this day to remember all those we have lost bringing this important food source to our table.