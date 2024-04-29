In Parliament last week I presented a petition calling for no increase in the tolls this year. It was not long ago that we had an increase and I would like to thank the over 6,300 people who signed the petition. I consider the proposed further toll increase to be a "tax too far" on my constituents who have no alternative than use the Tamar Crossings over the River Tamar as a way of travelling to work or to access medical services. I am concerned about the impact on local business and consumers when Hauliers face having to find £thousands annually just to cover the additional costs of tolls. I will be lobbying the Secretary of State to look positively at the request by the The Peninsula Transport Group who have asked for a contribution through the RIS 3 (Road Investment Strategy 3) which would be conditional on tolls being frozen at current levels for this period which is 2025 - 2030. In the long term I want to see a different funding situation for the funding of the crossings.