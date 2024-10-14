THE Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall has marked his hundredth day in office by placing sewage dumping and water quality at the top of his priority list.
In July, then parliamentary candidate hopeful Ben Maguire pledged to demand reform of Ofwat and ensure that water companies - like South West Water - end their frequent and unacceptable dumping of sewage in the constituency. Today, just 100 days since they won the election, this remains among the MP’s top priorities.
In his first 100 days, Ben Maguire has met with South West Water CEO Susan Davy, wrote to the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs to investigate what action their department is taking to combat sewage discharges into the rivers and seas of North Cornwall, and undertaken much more to fight the release of sewage.
In parliament, Ben Maguire gave their maiden speech this week - highlighting the plight of North Cornwall residents facing huge difficulties due to being overlooked time and time again with regards to health, education, and other vital public service areas.
Ben described their proudest achievement as the amount of local people they helped in their first 100 days in office. The MP’s office has taken on over 1,500 cases across the constituency, responding to residents and listening to their concerns.
Liberal Democrat MP for North Cornwall, Ben Maguire, said: “I’ve had such a rewarding first 100 days as North Cornwall’s Member of Parliament and couldn’t be prouder of our track record so far.
“From tackling sewage releases along the coast to the cancellation of transport links, we’ve reached every corner of our fantastic community. But the hard work is just getting started.
“After years of Conservative failure first 100 days is only the beginning of getting real change for our area. Tackling sewage, and ensuring my constituents are given the quality service they deserve from their water company, remains among my top priorities.
“I’m excited to keep fighting on behalf of people here in North Cornwall – championing key local issues all year round, not just at election time.”