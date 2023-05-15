On April 13, a painting was reported as missing from Polperro Chapel and the search continues.
The painting has been missing since an event was held in the chapel.
Local residents have been desperately trying to seek the item which depicts a blustery coastal scene of Polperro.
Despite numerous posts on social media and working with the chapel in recovering it, to date the painting has not been found or returned.
The painting, called Peak Rock, was one of a pair. It had been loaned to the exhibition by Adrian and Michelle Fisher and was not available to purchase.
In an attempt to figure out its potential whereabouts, Adrian and Michelle have since put together a ‘suspected timeline’ of occurrences leading up to the painting’s disappearance.
It was reported that on the day of the event (April 13), work to set up the exhibition took place in the morning until members of the chapel arrived to set up their ‘warm space’ event. The exhibition paintings had been stored at the rear of the chapel, behind the font and on the step to the alter.
“During the setting up, a lady member of the chapel was seen to be holding both the Peak Rock and Roman Bridge paintings belonging to us (both are in identical frames) and commenting ‘how nice they would look in their kitchen’” Adrian explained.
It was then said that from this point forward, the paintings appeared to have been placed closer to the front of the alter, nearest to the bric-a-brac stall.
“At a point during the event, all accept one of the chapel members went to the back room/kitchen, leaving the one member in charge of all of the stalls.
“All members of the chapel have been adamant that the Peak Rock painting had not been sold during the ‘warm space’ event, nor was it passed to the raffle” Adrian continued.
It was then said that during the packing up of the warm space event, a chapel member recalled seeing a painting wrapped up on the side in the kitchen.
Adrian said: “One of the lady members tidying up the bric-a-brac stall packed the Roman Bridge painting away with other paintings into the chapel store room.
“After the ‘warm space’ event and before all members of the chapel had left, the art exhibition team returned to continue setting up the exhibition. It was quickly discovered both of our painting were missing and the chapel steward returned to carry out a search - discovering the Roman Bridge painting in the chapel store room. Peak Rock has not been recovered.”
This incident has been reported to the police. The couple are asking for the painting to be returned.
It can be returned via the police (using crime number 50230130352) or via the chapel or to Michelle Fisher’s gallery; Michelle Fisher Fine Art in Polperro.