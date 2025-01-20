ORGANISERS of the annual Primary Schools Cross Country League, which is sponsored by the Cornish Times and Parkes and Pearn Estate Agents, say they remain on course for a record-breaking year of competition amongst local schoolchildren.
Having started the season off with a field of 548 runners at Great Trethew in October, a month later they followed it up in the second meeting at Lanhydrock with a best-ever figure of 557 runners.
Now into the New Year, the competition - which is open to primary schools across East Cornwall - continued apace last Friday with another bumper entry, this time 539 competitors, at Cotehele.
Pupils from Year 3 through to Year 6, enjoyed ideal running conditions for the four races, which see runners make their way round a course, which took place within the picturesque National Trust estate.
“It was another brilliant day of running,” said Revis Crowle, main organiser for the East Cornwall Harriers. “Before Christmas we saw record-breaking numbers turn out for the first two events of the season and this latest one was no different. Although the entry number was slightly down on what we had at Lanhydrock, it was still a record entry for previous races at Cotehele.
“For us as organisers, it's fantastic to see the support we're receiving from the schools, the children and all those who come along each time to support."As always, the race cannot go ahead without the help and support of the land owners, as those East Cornwall Harriers members who help marshall the event and do so much work behind the scenes.”
There are still two more races, weather permitting, to be run as part of the league series. These will take place on February 7 and March 7, locations to be confirmed shortly.