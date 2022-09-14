Scarecrows prove they are more than just good looks
Above: Annabel Roberts with Steve Furnival whose scarecrow Driftwood Dan the Pirate won the competition. Below: Some of the scarecrows in the competition .
Scarecrows created by the Freathy community on the Rame Peninsula have proven they are more than just good looks by managing to raise £178 for Children’s Hospice South West (CHSW).
More than 20 local residents made their donation to CHSW and then got very creative with their entries into the Freathy Scarecrow competition which saw everything from scarecrow mermaids, surfers and lifeguards proudly displayed.
Judging of the competition took place on 3 September by a local business woman. Annabel Roberts, Area Fundraiser for CHSW who presented the certificates to the winners including Steve Furnival, who created the first prize winner - Driftwood Dan the Pirate scarecrow.
Event Organiser Ted Crisp said: “The Freathy community really got behind this Scarecrow competition with very imaginative creations of a high standard. This was a great community effort, and we were so pleased to be able to give a sum of £178 to Children’s Hospice South West, to enable them to carry on with the invaluable work they do.”
Annabel Roberts from CHSW added: “We are so appreciative to everyone who contributed and was part of the competition. I am delighted to be able to be taking this donation back to Little Harbour children’s hospice where it will be greatly appreciated.”
Little Harbour costs around £3 million a year to run, most of which is raised through voluntary donations such as this.
If you are interested in getting involved email [email protected] or call Little Harbour on 01726 871 800 to speak to one of the Fundraising Team.
