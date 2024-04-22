A TOWN council is inviting all residents who are interested in enhancing their skills in maths, English, or ICT to explore a range of diverse courses provided by Cornwall Council’s Adult Education Service — with some available free of charge.
The courses are being held at Saltash's Wesley Church over various times and dates in order to accommodate everyone.
Cornwall Council is working with the town council is broaden the array of courses available to local people.
Mayor of Saltash, Cllr Richard Bickford, said: “I was very disappointed to discover the very limited range of courses available in Saltash. We have met and challenged the Adult Education team and sought reassurance that they will seek to improve the offer available to the people of Saltash who deserve much better.
“The Adult Education team have now committed to redressing the imbalance and I hope that new courses will be available in Saltash in the coming months. I urge anyone interested in a course to directly ask the Adult Education team to put more courses on in Saltash."
For details on the courses offered, visit www.cornwall.gov.uk/schools-and-education/adult-and-community-education